Shiawassee County sees big increase in registered voters ahead of Election Day

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson says there has been a major increase in voter registration, particularly between the August primary and the November general election.

Eight years ago on the 2012 general election, Shiawassee County had 50,391 registered voters. In the 2016 general election, the county had 52,842. As of the August primary this year, the county had 53,837 registered voters.

A final tally of registered voters won’t be available until after Election Day because voters can register and vote right up until the polls close at 8 p.m. But Wilson knows the increase in registered voters since August will be substantial.

She also is seeing some people who have been legally able to vote for years but haven’t actually registered until this year. Wilson said she recently spoke with a 28-year-old, who never voted before, to inquire about how the process works.

The new voters will get to decide a number of key races in Shiawassee County.

For prosecuting attorney, incumbent Scott Koerner is running to finish the term of former Prosecutor Deanna Finnigan, who retired. Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart appointed Koerner to become prosecutor after Finnigan left office.

Koerner is running against Robert Hinojosa, who has worked as an assistant prosecutor in Shiawassee and Lapeer counties. Currently he practices criminal law in both Shiawassee and Genesee counties.

For sheriff, incumbent Brian BeGole is running for a second term after nearly 30 years in law enforcement. His is facing Joe Ibarra, who is a reserve police officer for the city of Owosso.

For treasurer, incumbent Julie Sorensen is running against Yvette Pickler.

Shiawassee County voters also will decide a proposal to continue funding the 911 emergency dispatch center. The proposal calls for a surcharge of $2.65 on phone lines in the county.

