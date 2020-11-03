Advertisement

Shiawassee County sees big increase in registered voters ahead of Election Day

By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson says there has been a major increase in voter registration, particularly between the August primary and the November general election.

Eight years ago on the 2012 general election, Shiawassee County had 50,391 registered voters. In the 2016 general election, the county had 52,842. As of the August primary this year, the county had 53,837 registered voters.

A final tally of registered voters won’t be available until after Election Day because voters can register and vote right up until the polls close at 8 p.m. But Wilson knows the increase in registered voters since August will be substantial.

She also is seeing some people who have been legally able to vote for years but haven’t actually registered until this year. Wilson said she recently spoke with a 28-year-old, who never voted before, to inquire about how the process works.

The new voters will get to decide a number of key races in Shiawassee County.

For prosecuting attorney, incumbent Scott Koerner is running to finish the term of former Prosecutor Deanna Finnigan, who retired. Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart appointed Koerner to become prosecutor after Finnigan left office.

Koerner is running against Robert Hinojosa, who has worked as an assistant prosecutor in Shiawassee and Lapeer counties. Currently he practices criminal law in both Shiawassee and Genesee counties.

For sheriff, incumbent Brian BeGole is running for a second term after nearly 30 years in law enforcement. His is facing Joe Ibarra, who is a reserve police officer for the city of Owosso.

For treasurer, incumbent Julie Sorensen is running against Yvette Pickler.

Shiawassee County voters also will decide a proposal to continue funding the 911 emergency dispatch center. The proposal calls for a surcharge of $2.65 on phone lines in the county.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Genesee County clerk: 2020 Election Day is smoothest of his career

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason called the election one of the smoothest he’s ever worked.

News

Voting takes on a party-like atmosphere at Mott Community College

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Power outage affects Flint polling location, 1,500+ Consumers Energy customers

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Consumers Energy reported the power outage affecting 1,594 customers on Flint’s south side around 9 a.m.

News

Shiawassee County sees big increase in registered voters

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Crime

Reward offered in deadly shooting of 3-year-old in Flint

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Flint Police Department is looking for three men allegedly involved in the shooting of Messiah Williams around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 1600 block of Oklahoma Avenue.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 3,100+ new COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,106 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 187,995.

State

Pro-Trump messages painted on headstones at Jewish cemetery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police are investigating vandalism that left several headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids spray-painted with “TRUMP” and “MAGA” before President Donald Trump held his final campaign rally in the western Michigan city.

Caregiver

Caring for aging parents amid pandemic challenges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Roughly two-thirds of the elderly in this country live with multiple chronic illnesses.

State

MI Attorney General: Flint residents reporting robocalls with false voting information

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office was getting reports of robocalls going to Flint residents with false voting information

Local

Dozens of Genesee County voters line up as sun rises, ready to cast ballot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Dozens of Genesee County voters lined up as the sun rose Tuesday morning, ready to cast their election ballots.