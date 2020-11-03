Advertisement

Sunny and seasonable today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A stationary front to the northeast will keep the bulk of the clouds in Canada, while we sit under plenty of sun and enjoy seasonable temperatures! Changing to a warm front tomorrow, we’ll have warmer temps to round out the week with more sunshine in the forecast, too!

Highs today will be in the mid 50s for most with a SW wind at 10-15mph. Lots of sun today will make anything you have planned enjoyable! If you’re heading to vote today, by lunchtime temperatures will be near 50 degrees, mid to upper 50s for the afternoon, and by 8pm we’ll still be around 50. You’ll see more low 50s for highs today near Lake Huron.

We’ll stay clear overnight with milder temps – we only fall to the mid 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon we’ll be into the mid 60s! Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to the lower 20s. Sunny skies through the day will lead to a few clouds overnight and into Thursday – & another day in the 60s. We stay warm through the weekend!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT November 3rd, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
WJRT November 3rd, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Some Sunshine for Voters Tuesday...

Forecast

JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Updated: 9 hours ago
Strong Warming for the Week...

Forecast

JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Sunshine for Election Day...

Latest News

Forecast

JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 14 hours ago
Warming Through the Week...

Forecast

Temperatures Start To Warm

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Temperatures Start To Warm.

Weather

Windy, Warmer Monday

Updated: 21 hours ago
Windy, Warmer Monday

Forecast

Cold & breezy today

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:13 AM EST
|
By Christina Burkhart
It’ll be cold and breezy before things really improve to end the week!

Forecast

WJRT November 2nd, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:11 AM EST
WJRT November 2nd, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Sunday Night Weather Report

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST
|
By JR Kirtek
Warming Through the Week...