AP: Biden wins narrow election in Michigan, 16 electoral votes

President Trump carried all but two counties in Mid-Michigan based on unofficial totals
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., as Jill Biden looks on. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., as Jill Biden looks on. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Associated Press is declaring Democrat Joe Biden the winner in Michigan and the state’s 16 electoral votes.

The win gives Biden 264 electoral votes -- just six shy of the 270 needed to win election. Unofficial results on Wednesday show Biden with 2,684,200 votes to Trump with 2,617,062 based on 99% of precincts reporting. The percentage was 49.86% for Biden to 48.61% for Trump.

Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 79,000 votes, followed by Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins, U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Don Blankenship and Natural Law Party candidate Roque De La Fuente each with less than 15,000 votes.

Despite Biden’s win statewide, a majority of voters in all but two Mid-Michigan counties cast ballots in support of President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

According to unofficial results Wednesday, Trump scored wins in all but the region’s two largest counties: Genesee and Saginaw. Joe Biden narrowly carried Saginaw County with 49.42% of the vote to Trump’s 49.15% -- a difference of fewer than 300 votes out of more than 110,000 cast in the election.

Results from Genesee County were not finalized by Wednesday evening.

Here is Trump’s winning vote percentage in other Mid-Michigan counties:

  • Arenac -- 67.13%
  • Bay -- 59.79%
  • Clare -- 66.71%
  • Gladwin -- 67.75%
  • Gratiot -- 63.28%
  • Huron -- 68.25%
  • Iosco -- 63.55%
  • Isabella -- 50.38%
  • Lapeer -- 67.4%
  • Midland -- 56.35%
  • Ogemaw -- 69.31%
  • Oscoda -- 71.11%
  • Roscommon -- 64.39%
  • Sanilac -- 72.15%
  • Shiawassee -- 58.99%
  • Tuscola -- 68.95%

