Bay County reports a busy day at the polls on Election Day

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Voter turnout was so heavy in parts of Bay County on Tuesday that election workers had to bring in extra ballots.

The county had about 81,000 registered voters before Election Day and about half of them cast absentee ballots. But many people decided to vote in person.

Election workers in Beaver Township, Essexville and Kawkawlin all requested 500 additional ballots. They were shipped to Bay County during the afternoon from Kalamazoo.

Bay County Clerk Cynthia A. Luczak said first-time and younger voters were part of that large turnout. They got to vote on a couple of millages for libraries and the Bay County Medical Care Facility.

The library systems millage would renew the special tax supporting public libraries in the county for six years at a cost of about $70 per year for the average homeowner.

The Bay County Medical Care Facility millage would generate about $2.2 million in the first year to support its operations.

