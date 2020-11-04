Both Michigan ballot proposals passing easily

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan voters overwhelmingly passed two statewide ballot initiatives on Tuesday.

Proposal 1, which would revise the formula for how state and local park funds from trusts can be spent, received 84% of the vote with 82% of precincts reporting on Wednesday morning.

Proposal 2, which would support a constitutional amendment to require a search warrant in order to access a person’s electronic data and electronic communications, received 89% of the vote with 82% of precincts reporting on Wednesday.

