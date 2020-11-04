Advertisement

Election 2020: See the latest results and full coverage for Mid-Michigan races

Your Vote 2020
Your Vote 2020
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:58 PM EST
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The voting is over and the ballot counting is well under way.

Clerks around Mid-Michigan reported few issues as voters descended on the polls Tuesday and ballot counting began in earnest during the evening. Full results weren’t expected until at least Wednesday -- or possibly later.

FULL RESULTS: See the latest election returns from ABC12

Here is a look at ABC12′s coverage through Election Day.

