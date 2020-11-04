Advertisement

Flint man hopes to see Democrats and Republicans win

By Ann Pierret
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Timothy Craig left the polls on Tuesday with an upset stomach.

The Flint resident wanted to vote in person on Election Day regardless of the lines or the potential of being exposed to COVID-19.

“Not that I don’t trust mail-in voting, I feel like it’s a decaffeinated version of -- a sugar free version of what voting actually is -- the whole process of coming to polls and ink in your hand and feeding the machine and, you know, doing your part,” Craig said.

He’s biracial, so that played a role in why he wanted to show up at the polls. He mentioned that his relatives died for the right to vote, so he will always take advantage of this opportunity.

But Craig said he didn’t feel well when he left the voting booth. He’s a registered Republican, but says he voted for Democrat Joe Biden. But he said if Biden wins the presidency, he would rather see Republicans gain control of Congress.

“That way, they can’t get their own agenda across. They have to cross the aisle and be American again,” Craig said. “That would be great.”

Either way, he said life will continue across America regardless of the presidential outcome.

“No matter what, we have to get up and go to work tomorrow. And that’s the end of it. So, don’t despair, it’s not the end of the world," Craig said. "No matter who wins the presidency, they can’t mess this up so bad we can’t fix it.”

He appreciated the 12-hour day that poll workers logged on Tuesday while running an orderly election and keeping the voting booths sanitized.

News

Election 2020: See the latest results and full coverage for Mid-Michigan races

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Clerks around Mid-Michigan reported few issues as voters descended on the polls Tuesday and ballot counting began in earnest during the evening.

Politics

Bay County reports a busy day at the polls on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Election workers in Beaver Township, Essexville and Kawkawlin all requested 500 additional ballots.

News

Tuscola County reports generally short waits, few issues on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Some lines were reported around the county in the morning, but voters were moving through polling locations steadily through the afternoon and evening.

News

Saginaw County clerk expects record voter turnout on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
County Clerk Mike Hanley expects to shatter Saginaw County’s voter turnout records on Tuesday.

News

Genesee County election results expected later than usual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Nafso
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason warned voters to remain patient, because results likely will be much later than normal.

News

Flint debuts faster absentee ballot counting machine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Nafso
Flint City Clerk Inez Brown said her office issued about 21,000 absentee ballots and about 18,000 of those were returned before Election Day.

News

Midland County sees moderate to heavy voter turnout on Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Terry Camp
There are about 70,000 registered voters in Midland County and that number has been going up every day leading up to the election.

News

Genesee County clerk: 2020 Election Day is smoothest of his career

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason called the election one of the smoothest he’s ever worked.

News

Shiawassee County sees big increase in registered voters ahead of Election Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Clerk Caroline Wilson knows the increase in registered voters since August will be substantial.

State

Michigan Supreme Court declines to intervene in challenge to open carry at the polls

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The lack of action from the Supreme Court means a lower court ruling striking down Benson’s directive will stand on Election Day.