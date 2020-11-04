Flint man hopes to see Democrats and Republicans win

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Timothy Craig left the polls on Tuesday with an upset stomach.

The Flint resident wanted to vote in person on Election Day regardless of the lines or the potential of being exposed to COVID-19.

“Not that I don’t trust mail-in voting, I feel like it’s a decaffeinated version of -- a sugar free version of what voting actually is -- the whole process of coming to polls and ink in your hand and feeding the machine and, you know, doing your part,” Craig said.

He’s biracial, so that played a role in why he wanted to show up at the polls. He mentioned that his relatives died for the right to vote, so he will always take advantage of this opportunity.

But Craig said he didn’t feel well when he left the voting booth. He’s a registered Republican, but says he voted for Democrat Joe Biden. But he said if Biden wins the presidency, he would rather see Republicans gain control of Congress.

“That way, they can’t get their own agenda across. They have to cross the aisle and be American again,” Craig said. “That would be great.”

Either way, he said life will continue across America regardless of the presidential outcome.

“No matter what, we have to get up and go to work tomorrow. And that’s the end of it. So, don’t despair, it’s not the end of the world," Craig said. "No matter who wins the presidency, they can’t mess this up so bad we can’t fix it.”

He appreciated the 12-hour day that poll workers logged on Tuesday while running an orderly election and keeping the voting booths sanitized.

