Flint, other Michigan cities continue to tabulate absentee ballots

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Election day in the city of Flint has come and gone. But the work hasn’t stopped since 7 am Tuesday. City clerk employees are continuing to tabulate votes, following a surge in voter turnout for the November election.

“Yesterday went very well, and we worked almost 24/7 and we’re very proud that so many of our voters in the city of Flint did vote,” said Inez Brown, Flint City Clerk.

Brown said she doesn’t have exact voter turnout numbers for the city but knows it is far higher than what she anticipated. She hopes to have all ballots tabulated by Thursday morning.

“Even though we have the new equipment to count the absentee ballots and so forth, it still takes time to process them and to be sure that everything is legal,” she said.

Brown said this year’s election has certainly had its work cut out for them -- but in her 25 year career as the city’s clerk -- she said serving the city she knows and loves and playing a role in the democratic process is what it’s all about.

“It’s worth every minute of it to see people involved and exercising their constitutional right.”

Brown doesn’t know the exact number of ballots that yet need to be tabulated -- but she wants voters to know their vote is safe, secure and will be counted.

“Once we submit it, then it’s up to the board of canvassers to go through and be sure that we’ve done everything correctly, and we have."

The hope is to have al ballots tabulated by the end of the day Wednesday.

