Advertisement

Flint, other Michigan cities continue to tabulate absentee ballots

Election day in the city of Flint has come and gone. But the work hasn’t stopped since 7 a.m. Tuesday. City clerk employees are continuing to tabulate votes, following a surge in voter turnout for the November election.
Election day in the city of Flint has come and gone. But the work hasn’t stopped since 7 a.m. Tuesday. City clerk employees are continuing to tabulate votes, following a surge in voter turnout for the November election.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Election day in the city of Flint has come and gone. But the work hasn’t stopped since 7 am Tuesday. City clerk employees are continuing to tabulate votes, following a surge in voter turnout for the November election.

“Yesterday went very well, and we worked almost 24/7 and we’re very proud that so many of our voters in the city of Flint did vote,” said Inez Brown, Flint City Clerk.

Brown said she doesn’t have exact voter turnout numbers for the city but knows it is far higher than what she anticipated. She hopes to have all ballots tabulated by Thursday morning.

“Even though we have the new equipment to count the absentee ballots and so forth, it still takes time to process them and to be sure that everything is legal,” she said.

Brown said this year’s election has certainly had its work cut out for them -- but in her 25 year career as the city’s clerk -- she said serving the city she knows and loves and playing a role in the democratic process is what it’s all about.

“It’s worth every minute of it to see people involved and exercising their constitutional right.”

Brown doesn’t know the exact number of ballots that yet need to be tabulated -- but she wants voters to know their vote is safe, secure and will be counted.

“Once we submit it, then it’s up to the board of canvassers to go through and be sure that we’ve done everything correctly, and we have."

The hope is to have al ballots tabulated by the end of the day Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

McCormack, Welch claim victory in Supreme Court race

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Party nominees will be in the majority at the Michigan Supreme Court for the first time since 2010.

ELECTION RESULTS

Shiawassee County sees highest voter turnout since 2004 general election

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Lines were wrapped around many city and township buildings as thousands waited up to 45 minutes to cast their ballot.

Health

Saginaw County voters say yes to healthcare millage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
As positive cases in the county continue to rise- voters in Saginaw County said yes Tuesday night to a tax proposal-- to help in the fight against COVID-19 and other health concerns.

Politics

AP: Biden wins narrow election in Michigan, 16 electoral votes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The win gives Biden 264 electoral votes -- just six shy of the 270 needed to win election.

Latest News

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Politics

Secretary of State expects unofficial Michigan election results by Wednesday night or Thursday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Most of the results still being tabulated a day after the vote were in the state’s largest urban areas.

Politics

Saginaw voters approve $100 million tax increase for schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A $100 million bond proposal passed at the polls with 60% of the vote.

Politics

Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt Michigan ballot counting temporarily

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
He said campaign representatives has not been provided with “meaningful access” to ballot counting locations, as required by law.

Politics

Most incumbents win Michigan State House races; Bay City Democrat ousted

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Bay City Democrat Brian Elder lost his race for a new two-year term representing the 96th District to Republican Timothy Beson on Tuesday.

Politics

Both Michigan ballot proposals passing easily

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan voters overwhelmingly passed two statewide ballot initiatives on Tuesday.