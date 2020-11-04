Advertisement

Flint woman listed in critical condition after shooting

A Flint woman was in critical condition after a shooting at the Howard Estates apartment complex in Flint.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint woman was in critical condition and a man was in custody after a shooting late Tuesday.

The woman in her 20s was shot around 11:30 p.m. in the Howard Estates apartment complex in the 1800 block of Lapeer Road. An ambulance rushed her to Hurley Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition on Wednesday.

The Flint Police Department arrested a man in his 20s after the shooting. He remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail on Wednesday while investigators continued looking into what happened.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Flint police at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

