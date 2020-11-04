Genesee County election results expected later than usual

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Voting ended Tuesday evening, but the ballot counting process was far from over.

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason warned voters to remain patient, because results likely will be much later than normal.

Election night is always a late night for clerks, but the work is expected to last well into Wednesday morning -- if not longer. It’s not clear when Genesee County will be able to report full results for the many races.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said some winners may not be known until Friday. That’s partly because of the high volume of absentee ballots this year.

Across Michigan, more than 3 million people cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday’s general election. Election workers could not start counting those ballots until the polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Gleason said counting absentee ballots takes longer and is more labor intensive.

“You have to open the postage envelope. You pull up the sleeve inside the secrecy sleeve you take the ballot out the slab and about out and then you run it to the tabulator,” he said.

Benson said her office bought additional vote tabulation machines for some cities and townships to help the workers.

