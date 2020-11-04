Advertisement

Genesee County election results expected later than usual

County Clerk John Gleason said ballot counting could last well into Wednesday morning -- or later
By Michael Nafso
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Voting ended Tuesday evening, but the ballot counting process was far from over.

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason warned voters to remain patient, because results likely will be much later than normal.

Election night is always a late night for clerks, but the work is expected to last well into Wednesday morning -- if not longer. It’s not clear when Genesee County will be able to report full results for the many races.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said some winners may not be known until Friday. That’s partly because of the high volume of absentee ballots this year.

Across Michigan, more than 3 million people cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday’s general election. Election workers could not start counting those ballots until the polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Gleason said counting absentee ballots takes longer and is more labor intensive.

“You have to open the postage envelope. You pull up the sleeve inside the secrecy sleeve you take the ballot out the slab and about out and then you run it to the tabulator,” he said.

Benson said her office bought additional vote tabulation machines for some cities and townships to help the workers.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Flint City Clerk Inez Brown said her office issued about 21,000 absentee ballots and about 18,000 of those were returned before Election Day.

There are about 70,000 registered voters in Midland County and that number has been going up every day leading up to the election.

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason called the election one of the smoothest he's ever worked.

Consumers Energy reported the power outage affecting 1,594 customers on Flint's south side around 9 a.m.

Clerk Caroline Wilson knows the increase in registered voters since August will be substantial.