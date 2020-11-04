John Moolenaar elected to fourth term in Congress

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - John Moolenaar won another two years representing much of Mid-Michigan in Congress.

The Midland Republican was declared the winner on Wednesday morning with more than 65% of vote and about 97% of precincts reporting. Moolenaar beat Democrat Jerry Hilliard of Mount Pleasant, who received just over 32% of the vote.

Libertarian David Canny and Green Party candidate Amy Slepr each received less than 2% of the vote.

Moolenaar will begin his fourth term representing Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District in January. The district includes all or part of 15 counties stretching from the northern suburbs of Lansing to part of the Great Lakes Bay Region and over to the Cadillac area.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.