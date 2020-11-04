JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Mother Nature served up a beauty of a day for voters Tuesday. Bright sunshine and fresh south-southwesterly winds helped temperatures cruise through the 50s, with some of us sneaking into the lower 60s. Temperatures through the night will bottom-out in the middle 40s for the most part. That is about ten degrees above the average for this part of November.

Full sunshine is expected to bathe all of Mid-Michigan Wednesday. With a relatively warm start to the day, in combination with the sunshine and south-southwesterly winds up to about 15 mph, temperatures will easily move through the 60s during the afternoon. A few spots will flirt with the 70-degree mark. We will see some clouds move in Wednesday night.

With a little bit of cloud cover returning for our Thursday, it is likely that highest readings will drop back a little bit. Instead of upper 60s to around 70, low-to-mid 60s will be the rule. That is ten degrees above the average. Skies will clear out again Thursday afternoon, so we can expect more bright sunshine for the end of the workweek and the weekend. Highs for the weekend will approach record levels. - JR