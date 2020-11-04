Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our Wednesday had a late-summertime feel to it as full sunshine and southwesterly winds popped temperatures into the 70s.  That is way above average, but not quite to record levels.  Southwesterly winds will hold through the night as some cloud cover drifts in from the southwest.  Readings early Thursday morning will surround the 50-degree mark.  Our “normal” low is now 35.

The extra cloud cover we will see Thursday will be enough to drop our temperatures back, but just a little bit.  Most of the clouds will be overhead in the morning.  The trend for the afternoon will be for the clouds to move out in a northwest to southeasterly fashion.  As a result, the brightest skies we will have over Mid-Michigan will be across the northern parts of the area.  Highs for the day will range from the middle, to upper 60s.

It will be back to bright sunshine for Friday and the weekend.  Mother Nature will also continue to throw in a fresh southwesterly wind for good measure.  High temperatures for the stretch will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s.  There is a chance of seeing some record highs fall by the wayside.  Highs will likely push into the 70s on Monday too.  Our next chance of rain will come Monday night, on into Tuesday.  Some rumbles of thunder will be possible Tuesday night. - JR

Latest News

Forecast

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Staying Warm...

Forecast

Sunshine & Warmth Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Temps near 70 degrees!

Weather

A Fantastic Day Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Fantastic Day Wednesday

Forecast

Sunny & warm!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Sunny and warm today before we see a few more clouds tomorrow.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT November 4th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago
WJRT November 4th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
More Sunshine for Wednesday...

Forecast

JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Updated: 19 hours ago
Staying Warm for a While...

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST
|
By JR Kirtek
Lovely Weather will Continue...

Forecast

JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST
Above-Average Temps will Hold...

Forecast

Election Day Forecast

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:45 PM EST
|
By Brad Sugden
Temperatures warming up!