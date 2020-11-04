McCormack, Welch claim victory in Supreme Court race

DETROIT (AP) - Democratic Party nominees will be in the majority at the Michigan Supreme Court for the first time since 2010.

Chief Justice Bridget McCormack coasted to reelection, while newcomer Elizabeth Welch was finishing behind her in the race for two seats. McCormack had 32% of the vote, followed by Welch at roughly 20%.

Republican nominees Mary Kelly and Brock Swartzle were running third and fourth. McCormack and Welch ran as a team, appearing in TV ads and on billboards.

Supreme Court candidates don’t have party designations next to their name, but McCormack had the advantage of being listed as a current justice.

