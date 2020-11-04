Michigan reports a record of 4,000+ new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported a record single-day increase of newly confirmed coronavirus cases, eclipsing 4,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,101 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 192,096. That breaks the previous single-day record increase of 3,782 on Oct. 31.

State health officials reported 19 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total to 7,419.

The Genesee County Health Department reported its third highest daily COVID-19 increase on Tuesday with 134 new cases. Only the increases of 150 on Oct. 30 and 141 on Oct. 23 were higher.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its fourth highest daily total of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with 92.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing remained steady Tuesday with just over 42,200 tests completed. The percentage of positive coronavirus tests stayed above 10% for a second consecutive day on Tuesday at 10.32%, which is down slightly from Monday’s total of 10.42%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Wednesday to 2,199, which is 150 higher than Tuesday. Of those, 1,925 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 118 higher than Tuesday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 470 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 199 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are 26 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 16 more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 6,726 cases and 319 deaths, which is an increase of 170 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 4,311 cases, 154 deaths and 1,968 patients recovered, which is an increase of 92 cases and 18 recoveries.

Arenac, 112 cases, three deaths and 60 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and four recoveries.

Bay, 1,690 cases, 65 deaths and 1,076 patients recovered, which is an increase of 52 cases and 14 recoveries.

Clare, 324 cases, 17 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases, three deaths and nine recoveries.

Gladwin, 234 cases, two deaths and 100 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and 17 recoveries.

Gratiot, 623 cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases.

Huron, 276 cases, eight deaths and 187 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Iosco, 297 cases, 16 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Isabella, 1,114 cases, 15 deaths and 660 recoveries, which is an increase of 41 cases and 47 recoveries.

Lapeer, 889 cases, 37 deaths and 505 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Midland, 1,121 cases, 14 deaths and 754 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Ogemaw, 132 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 45 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 200 cases, six deaths and 79 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and four recoveries.

Sanilac, 266 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Shiawassee, 836 cases, 33 deaths and 606 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases and 62 recoveries.

Tuscola, 711 cases, 37 deaths and 428 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.