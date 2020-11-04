Mid Michigan preemie born four months early finally goes home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(11/04/20)She weighed less than a can of pop when she born--

“She’s the smallest baby that we’ve every resuscitated at Convenant,” said Neonatologist, Dr. Martin Nwanko.

“Honestly pictures don’t do it justice, how tiny she was,” said Harper’s dad, Patrick Schultz.

Originally scheduled to make her debut on October 23rd-- Harper Schultz had other plans.. arriving into the world four months early.

“She was 11.3 ounces when she was born,” said Harper’s mom, Emilee Wendzik.

But little Harper is a fighter--with a strong will to survive.

“When babies ever make it, they usually come with long-term neurological deficits,”

“We were up there everyday and it was a lot of monitor watching and things of that nature because for a time period she on a ventilator probably the first two months of life,” Schultz said.

Making the situation even more stressful-- it was happening in the middle of a pandemic.

“In the beginning it was only one visit each a day and we were not able to visit at the same time,” he said.

It was two weeks before Emilee could even hold her baby girl. Wednesday she got to take Harper home. And without any major health issues.

“It’s just crazy to see where she has came and where she is now. It’s just an absolute blessing and miracle that they could do what they could for her,” Wendzik said.

“Emilee and I can’t thank Covenant enough. They really gave us the opportunity to have this happen. They took a chance on us and we are so thankful we get to take this little girl home today,” Schultz said

“It’s so emotional to be finally be able to take her home,” Wendzik said.

