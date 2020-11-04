Advertisement

Most incumbents win Michigan State House races; Bay City Democrat ousted

(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan’s delegation in the Michigan House of Representatives will look mostly the same in January after incumbents won all but one race.

Bay City Democrat Brian Elder lost his race for a new two-year term representing the 96th District to Republican Timothy Beson on Tuesday. Beson received 57% of the vote while Elder received 43% with all precincts reporting on Wednesday.

All other incumbents won their races and will start a new two-year term in January.

District 70 (Montcalm and part of Gratiot County): Republican Patrick Outman won his first two-year term in the State House on Tuesday. He received 69% of the vote compared to 31% for Democrat Karen Garvey with all precincts reporting.

Outman takes over the seat from Republican Jim Lower, who did not seek re-election this year.

District 82 (Lapeer County): Republican Gary Howell of North Branch was elected to his third and final term in the State House on Tuesday with 82% of the vote. Democrat Jerry Tkach received 18% of the vote.

Howell will start his third term in January. He will not be allowed to run for re-election in 2022 due to term limits.

District 83 (Sanilac County and part of St. Clair County): Republican Andrew Beeler of Fort Gratiot won his first term in the State House on Tuesday with 66% of the vote. Democrat Stephanie Armstrong-Helton of Fort Gratiot received 34% of the vote with all precincts reporting.

Beeler will replace Republican Shane Hernandez, who did not seek re-election so he could run for Congress.

District 84 (Huron and Tuscola counties): Republican Phil Green of Millington won his second term in the State House on Tuesday with 72% of the vote. Democrat Patrick Wood of Otisville received 28% of the vote with all precincts reporting.

District 85 (Shiawassee County and part of Saginaw County: Republican Ben Frederick of Owosso won election to his third and final term in the State House on Tuesday with 65% of the vote. Democrat Andrea Garrison received 35% of the race.

Frederick will start his third term in January. He will not be allowed to run for re-election in 2022 due to term limits.

District 93 (Clinton and most of Gratiot County): Republican Graham Filler won his second term in the State House on Tuesday with 63% of the vote. Democrat Muhammad Rais received 37% of the vote.

District 94 (part of Saginaw County): Republican Rodney Wakeman won his second term in the State House on Tuesday with 60% of the vote. Democrat Desmond Tibbs of Saginaw received 40% of the vote.

District 95 (part of Saginaw County): Democrat Amos O’Neal of Saginaw won his first term in the State House on Tuesday with 70% of the vote. Republican Charlotte DeMaet of Saginaw received 30% of the vote.

O’Neal will replace Democrat State Rep. Vanessa Guerra of Saginaw, who could run again due to term limits.

District 97 (Arenac, Clare, Gladwin and part of Osceola County): Republican Jason Wentworth of Farwell won his third and final term to the State House on Tuesday with 71% of the vote. Democrat Celia Young-Wenkel finished with 29% of the vote.

Wentworth will start his third term in January. He will not be allowed to run for re-election in 2022 due to term limits.

District 98 (parts of Bay and Midland counties): Republican Annette Glenn of Midland was elected to her second term in the State House on Tuesday with 59% of the vote. Democrat Sarah Schulz received 41% of the vote.

District 99 (Isabella County and part of Midland County): Republican Roger Hauck of Union Township won election to his third and final term in the State House on Tuesday with 61% of the vote. Democrat John Zang received 37% of the vote while Green Party candidate Melissa Lambert received 2%.

Hauck will start his third term in January. He will not be allowed to run for re-election in 2022 due to term limits.

District 103 (Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties): Republican Daire Rendon of Lake City won her third and final term in the State House on Tuesday with 71% of the vote. Democrat Zach Larson of Grayling received 29% of the vote.

Rendon will start her third term in January. She will not be allowed to run for re-election in 2022 due to term limits.

District 105 (Antrim, Charlevoix, Montmorency, Oscoda and Otsego counties): Republican Ken Borton of Gaylord won his first term in the State House with 67% of the vote on Tuesday. Democrat Johnathan Burke of Gaylord received 33% of the vote.

Borton will replace Republican State Rep. Triston Cole, who was not able to run again due to term limits.

