Police seize 60 dogs from Gladwin County woman, find numerous carcasses

Michigan State Police say this dog was one of 60 removed from a 40-year-old woman's property in Gladwin County's Butman Township.(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gladwin County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found 60 dogs and other livestock that needed immediate care for malnutrition.

Michigan State Police say they also found numerous animal carcasses on the property that had not been properly buried. A celebrity veterinarian from Weidman is assisting police and animal control officials with caring for the animals.

Michigan State Police troopers from the West Branch post responded to a 40-year-old woman’s residence on Dutcher Road in Gladwin County’s Butman Township to investigate an animal cruelty complaint. In addition to the 60 dogs, authorities found goats, cows and horses suffering from malnutrition, police say.

Neighbors offered to help take care of the large livestock. Animal control agencies in Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties are helping take care of the dogs.

The humane societies in Midland and Missaukee counties and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development also are assisting with the animals.

Michigan State Police say Dr. Jan Pol of Weidman, star of the Disney Channel series “The Incredible Dr. Pol” show, also volunteered his time and expertise with the animals.

The Gladwin County Prosecutor’s Office is deciding whether to file charges against the 40-year-old homeowner. Michigan State Police say she could face misdemeanor or felony charges depending on the level of cruelty involved.

