Republicans hang onto control of Thumb-area seat in Congress

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s 10th Congressional District will remain in Republican control for two more years.

Republican newcomer Lisa McClain of Clinton Township beat Democrat Kim Bizon of Lexington on Tuesday. McClain was declared the winner on Wednesday morning with nearly 70% of the vote and about 68% of precincts reporting.

McClain will begin her first term in Congress in January. She takes over for Republican Paul Mitchell, who did not run for re-election this year.

The 10th Congressional District stretches from Macomb County north through the Thumb Region.

