Retired Saginaw Township police sergeant returns home after spending 136 days in the hospital with COVID-19

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - After nearly 200 days and 136 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, a retired Saginaw Township police sergeant was greeted with a parade Wednesday as he returned home for the first time.

Dennis McMahan served with the Saginaw Township Police Department for nearly 30 years. He was first admitted to the hospital on April 26 where he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 70-year-old spent months in the hospital. His family said he was on a ventilator for 48 days and that they nearly lost him.

“There were several, I can’t even, way more than several calls of ‘so what do you want to do?’," said Megan Betzold, McMahan’s daughter. "So this day is very surreal for our family.”

McMahan’s family never lost hope and he did eventually start to recover. He was eventually transferred to a hospital in Muskegon where he began physical training and getting back on his feet.

And fast-forward to Wednesday, McMahan returned to his home in Saginaw County for the first time.

“Being home and realizing this is my house, it’s overwhelming," he said. "Even when I drove down the roads here, it’s hard to believe that I’m home.”

To welcome him home, his family gathered the community to throw a drive-by parade. Members of the Saginaw Township and Thomas Township police departments were on hand to greet McMahan home as well.

“To him, it’s everything," said Pam McMahan, Dennis' wife. "And his coworkers that have come with the cars, I mean… All his coworkers, it means everything. Everything to him.”

Dennis' wife called it a miracle that he was able to beat the virus and return home.

“All these days it’s been just a miracle that he’s even with us and for him to walk, talk, move and eat, it’s a miracle," she said.

McMahan took the time to salute the police cars that drove by and thank everyone who stopped by with the well-wishes.

Part of the side effects of the virus left McMahan without the ability to use his hands but the virus did not take his spirt. He plans to continue on with the same heart and passion for helping the community just as he has his entire life.

“It’s a new beginning for me," he said. "And support your family and your loved ones because that’s what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.