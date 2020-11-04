Saginaw County voters say yes to healthcare millage

Saginaw County, Mich. (WJRT) -(11/04/20)-Voters went to the polls Tuesday to not only to decide on the next president-but also on several county issues.

“We’re so thankful that our residents in Saginaw understand the value of public health and want to help us to safeguard Saginaw,” said Saginaw County Health Department Health Officer, Christina Harrington.

As positive cases in the county continue to rise- voters in Saginaw County said yes Tuesday night to a tax proposal-- to help in the fight against COVID-19 and other health concerns.

“That’s what the millage will allow us to do is to not only safeguard Saginaw residents from COVID, but all the other diseases and so we will be able to enhance that team to be able to continue our COVID response during this pandemic which is nearly taken a hundred percent of our staffing for the last 34 weeks,” Harrington said.

Harrington says the passing of proposal 20-1 means the county will soon have the financial resources to hire more staff and provide other resources to meet the healthcare needs of Saginaw County residents.

“It really means we are going to build a system to tackle improving health outcomes in Saginaw and that’s where we know we have a lot to do. When we rank 77th out of 83 for county health outcomes we have a long to go and those are public health system problems,” she said.

With the millage-- the county expects to raise nearly 2 point 5 million dollars in it’s first year.

“We’re just so thankful that our community members, our hospitals, our healthcare, our business community really helped rally and support our efforts and I think that’s really been key for us to be successful,” Harrington said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.