Saginaw voters approve $100 million tax increase for schools

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in Saginaw showed their commitment to their local school district on Tuesday.

A $100 million bond proposal passed at the polls with 60% of the vote.

That yes vote now clears the way for two new buildings and repairs to existing Saginaw Public Schools buildings. The hope is these changes will counter a decade of declining enrollment, but enrollment is projected to shrink by nearly 2,000 students by the mid-2020s.

The proposal calls for a 30-year bond paid for with a tax hike of 7 mills, which the district estimates would cost the average Saginaw homeowner around $20 extra a month.

