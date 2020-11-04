Advertisement

Saginaw voters approve $100 million tax increase for schools

A banner hanging from a Saginaw Public Schools building urges voters to approve the district's bond proposal.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in Saginaw showed their commitment to their local school district on Tuesday.

A $100 million bond proposal passed at the polls with 60% of the vote.

That yes vote now clears the way for two new buildings and repairs to existing Saginaw Public Schools buildings. The hope is these changes will counter a decade of declining enrollment, but enrollment is projected to shrink by nearly 2,000 students by the mid-2020s.

The proposal calls for a 30-year bond paid for with a tax hike of 7 mills, which the district estimates would cost the average Saginaw homeowner around $20 extra a month.

