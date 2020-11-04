Advertisement

Secretary of State expects unofficial Michigan election results by Wednesday night or Thursday morning

Despite lots of early voting, not every vote will be counted on Election Day.
Despite lots of early voting, not every vote will be counted on Election Day.(ktuu)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Vote counting continue in earnest across Michigan on Wednesday, nearly 20 hours after the polls closed on Election Day.

Most of the results still being tabulated a day after the vote were in the state’s largest urban areas.

LATEST RESULTS: Click here to see election returns from across Michigan

Michigan Secretary of State Benson said she expected delays before the election and initially predicted full results may not be available until Friday. However, she said on Wednesday that the vote count was nearly complete and full results should be available by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Benson said the delay didn’t have to happen.

“For about 18 months, the election clerks across Michigan and I called on our State Legislature to update our laws to provide times for pre-processing of ballots that were on par with many other states, like our neighbors in Ohio, who were able to count the vast majority of their ballots yesterday,” she said. "Our Legislature chose not to make that.”

Lawmakers approved a bill in October that allowed clerks to open the outside envelope holding absentee ballots on Monday ahead of Election Day. But election workers could not begin removing absentee ballots from their secrecy sleeve and counting them until Election Day.

Benson said more than 3 million voters received absentee ballots statewide and more than 2.6 million had been returned before Election Day.

Total statewide, Benson believes about 5 million to 5.5 million voters participated in the election, which is roughly 70% turnout of registered voters. Michigan’s record voter turnout was 5.08 million in the 2008 presidential election.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

AP: Biden wins narrow election in Michigan, 16 electoral votes

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The win gives Biden 264 electoral votes -- just six shy of the 270 needed to win election.

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Politics

Saginaw voters approve $100 million tax increase for schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A $100 million bond proposal passed at the polls with 60% of the vote.

Politics

Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt Michigan ballot counting temporarily

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
He said campaign representatives has not been provided with “meaningful access” to ballot counting locations, as required by law.

Latest News

Politics

Most incumbents win Michigan State House races; Bay City Democrat ousted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Bay City Democrat Brian Elder lost his race for a new two-year term representing the 96th District to Republican Timothy Beson on Tuesday.

Politics

Both Michigan ballot proposals passing easily

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan voters overwhelmingly passed two statewide ballot initiatives on Tuesday.

Politics

Republicans hang onto control of Thumb-area seat in Congress

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Republican newcomer Lisa McClain of Clinton Township beat Democrat Kim Bizon of Lexington on Tuesday.

Politics

John Moolenaar elected to fourth term in Congress

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Midland Republican was declared the winner on Wednesday morning with more than 65% of vote and about 97% of precincts reporting.

News

Election 2020: See the latest results and full coverage for Mid-Michigan races

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Clerks around Mid-Michigan reported few issues as voters descended on the polls Tuesday and ballot counting began in earnest during the evening.

Politics

Flint man hopes to see Democrats and Republicans win

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The Flint resident wanted to vote in person on Election Day regardless of the lines or the potential of being exposed to COVID-19.