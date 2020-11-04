Advertisement

Shiawassee County sees highest voter turnout since 2004 general election

Lines were wrapped around many city and township buildings as thousands waited up to 45 minutes to cast their ballot.
Lines were wrapped around many city and township buildings as thousands waited up to 45 minutes to cast their ballot.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - At 71%, Shiawassee County is seeing it’s highest voter turnout since at least the 2004 November general election.

Lines were wrapped around many city and township buildings as thousands waited up to 45 minutes to cast their ballot.

“Everyone is really interested in voting in this election. It’s an important election, obviously as we all know and everyone in this county or township turned out and I’m really happy about it,” said Marcy Brady, Caledonia Township clerk.

The county, as of Wednesday reported 71% voter turnout, surpassing 70 percent voter turnout for the 2004 general election.

Caledonia Township-- with just a little over 3,600 registered voters saw a 70% voter turnout -- which is higher than the two previous general elections coming in at 60% voter turnout.

Several poll workers we spoke with sid the steady stream of people all day long didn’t allow for any breaks.

One worker told us she logged 5 miles of walking on her Fitbit.

Once polls closed at 8:00, because the township doesn’t have an Absentee ballot counting board and no time to process absentee ballots during the day -- poll workers spent 4 hours putting those ballots in the tabulator.

900 ballots -- two precincts -- 15 seconds per ballot -- 4 ballots per minute.

“I got here at 5:25. There were people in the parking lot at 6:15. Voting didn’t start til 7:00, and I told my sister earlier 1:00 a.m. is my goal,” Brady said.

It was a full day of time, patience and hard work -- all to make sure the democratic process goes smoothly.

For complete Shiawassee County election results, click here:

https://www.electionreporting.com/county/8f0eb06b-28bd-46f8-a245-85d0c6a3adc0

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

McCormack, Welch claim victory in Supreme Court race

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Party nominees will be in the majority at the Michigan Supreme Court for the first time since 2010.

Health

Saginaw County voters say yes to healthcare millage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
As positive cases in the county continue to rise- voters in Saginaw County said yes Tuesday night to a tax proposal-- to help in the fight against COVID-19 and other health concerns.

ELECTION RESULTS

Flint, other Michigan cities continue to tabulate absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Election day in the city of Flint has come and gone. But the work hasn’t stopped since 7 a.m. Tuesday. City clerk employees are continuing to tabulate votes, following a surge in voter turnout for the November election.

Politics

AP: Biden wins narrow election in Michigan, 16 electoral votes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The win gives Biden 264 electoral votes -- just six shy of the 270 needed to win election.

Latest News

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Politics

Secretary of State expects unofficial Michigan election results by Wednesday night or Thursday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Most of the results still being tabulated a day after the vote were in the state’s largest urban areas.

Politics

Saginaw voters approve $100 million tax increase for schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A $100 million bond proposal passed at the polls with 60% of the vote.

Politics

Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt Michigan ballot counting temporarily

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
He said campaign representatives has not been provided with “meaningful access” to ballot counting locations, as required by law.

Politics

Most incumbents win Michigan State House races; Bay City Democrat ousted

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Bay City Democrat Brian Elder lost his race for a new two-year term representing the 96th District to Republican Timothy Beson on Tuesday.

Politics

Both Michigan ballot proposals passing easily

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan voters overwhelmingly passed two statewide ballot initiatives on Tuesday.