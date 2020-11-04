Shiawassee County sees highest voter turnout since 2004 general election

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - At 71%, Shiawassee County is seeing it’s highest voter turnout since at least the 2004 November general election.

Lines were wrapped around many city and township buildings as thousands waited up to 45 minutes to cast their ballot.

“Everyone is really interested in voting in this election. It’s an important election, obviously as we all know and everyone in this county or township turned out and I’m really happy about it,” said Marcy Brady, Caledonia Township clerk.

The county, as of Wednesday reported 71% voter turnout, surpassing 70 percent voter turnout for the 2004 general election.

Caledonia Township-- with just a little over 3,600 registered voters saw a 70% voter turnout -- which is higher than the two previous general elections coming in at 60% voter turnout.

Several poll workers we spoke with sid the steady stream of people all day long didn’t allow for any breaks.

One worker told us she logged 5 miles of walking on her Fitbit.

Once polls closed at 8:00, because the township doesn’t have an Absentee ballot counting board and no time to process absentee ballots during the day -- poll workers spent 4 hours putting those ballots in the tabulator.

900 ballots -- two precincts -- 15 seconds per ballot -- 4 ballots per minute.

“I got here at 5:25. There were people in the parking lot at 6:15. Voting didn’t start til 7:00, and I told my sister earlier 1:00 a.m. is my goal,” Brady said.

It was a full day of time, patience and hard work -- all to make sure the democratic process goes smoothly.

For complete Shiawassee County election results, click here:

https://www.electionreporting.com/county/8f0eb06b-28bd-46f8-a245-85d0c6a3adc0

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.