Sunny & warm!

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
With a warm front to the north and high pressure to the south, it will be a wonderful Wednesday! Get outside and enjoy the beautiful day! A cold front will knock temps down a few degrees tomorrow and give us some clouds before we return to sunny and warm weather for the rest of the week.

Today we’ll easily make it to the mid and upper 60s, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see low 70s this afternoon, especially closer to the I-69 corridor. Full sun will stay with us all day with a SW wind at 10-20mph, gusting into the mid 20s.

Tonight some clouds move in with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will drop to around 10mph out of the SW.

Tomorrow SW winds pick back up to 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph, helping to keep us warm even with some cloud cover through the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s.

Friday we’re back to sunshine and highs near 70. The weekend looks gorgeous as well!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

