Advertisement

The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs

By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - America is still waiting for the final results in congressional races across the country. Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro and Senior Reporter Ted Fioraliso are tracking where the balance of power stands. Here’s what we know now.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE HOUSE

Democrats are likely to keep their majority in the House, even though they lost more than half of the toss-up races. Some freshmen incumbent Democrats in toss-up races lost their seats to Republicans. One example: Iowa’s first district where Ashley Hinson beat Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

A long-time incumbent Democrat in a toss-up race lost his seat to a Republican. It happened in Minnesota’s 7th district where Michelle Fischbach beat Congressman Collin Peterson.

Some toss-up races stayed in Republican hands. In Virginia’s 5th district, Republican Bob Good beat Democrat Cameron Webb. In Nebraska’s 2nd district, Congressman Don Bacon won re-election even though Joe Biden secured that district’s electoral vote.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE SENATE

The balance of power in the Senate is still up for grabs. Democrats flipped 2 Senate seats. Arizona’s went blue in the special election between Democrat Mark Kelly and incumbent Martha McSally. Colorado also flipped Democratic with former Governor John Hickenlooper defeating incumbent Cory Gardner.

But Democrats also lost a few races.

In South Carolina, incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham held his seat over challenger Jamie Harrison. Iowa’s incumbent Republican Joni Ernst beat Theresa Greenfield. In Alabama, Republican Tommy Tuberville won the Senate seat, after challenging Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

With mail-in ballots still being counted in some states, we’ll have to wait to see if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

AP: Biden wins narrow election in Michigan, 16 electoral votes

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The win gives Biden 264 electoral votes -- just six shy of the 270 needed to win election.

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Politics

Secretary of State expects unofficial Michigan election results by Wednesday night or Thursday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Most of the results still being tabulated a day after the vote were in the state’s largest urban areas.

Politics

Saginaw voters approve $100 million tax increase for schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A $100 million bond proposal passed at the polls with 60% of the vote.

Politics

Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt Michigan ballot counting temporarily

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
He said campaign representatives has not been provided with “meaningful access” to ballot counting locations, as required by law.

Latest News

Politics

Most incumbents win Michigan State House races; Bay City Democrat ousted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Bay City Democrat Brian Elder lost his race for a new two-year term representing the 96th District to Republican Timothy Beson on Tuesday.

Politics

Both Michigan ballot proposals passing easily

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan voters overwhelmingly passed two statewide ballot initiatives on Tuesday.

Politics

Republicans hang onto control of Thumb-area seat in Congress

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Republican newcomer Lisa McClain of Clinton Township beat Democrat Kim Bizon of Lexington on Tuesday.

Politics

John Moolenaar elected to fourth term in Congress

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Midland Republican was declared the winner on Wednesday morning with more than 65% of vote and about 97% of precincts reporting.

News

Election 2020: See the latest results and full coverage for Mid-Michigan races

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Clerks around Mid-Michigan reported few issues as voters descended on the polls Tuesday and ballot counting began in earnest during the evening.

Politics

Flint man hopes to see Democrats and Republicans win

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The Flint resident wanted to vote in person on Election Day regardless of the lines or the potential of being exposed to COVID-19.