Tuscola County reports generally short waits, few issues on Election Day

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters encountered generally short waits and few issues at the polls in Tuscola County on Election Day.

Some lines were reported around the county in the morning, but voters were moving through polling locations steadily through the afternoon and evening.

The turnout in Caro was similar to the 2016 presidential election. Precinct 1 had 1,058 votes on Tuesday, which is down slightly from 1,135 voters in 2016. Precinct 2 had 771 voters, which is up from 689 voters in 2016.

Countywide, nearly 13,000 Tuscola County voters requested absentee ballots and all but about 900 had been returned by Election Day. There are nearly 43,000 registered voters in Tuscola County.

Most of the countywide races in Tuscola County were uncontested, but there are some local millages and local races.

Both the Caro city clerk and the Tuscola County clerk reported minimal issues on Election Day. The county clerk’s office said that there were lines in some precincts early in the day, but that hadn’t been an issue in the early evening.

