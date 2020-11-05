Advertisement

150-year-old Frankenmuth business plans Main Street expansion

A Star of the West tanker idles outside of the milling company's Frankenmuth campus.
A Star of the West tanker idles outside of the milling company's Frankenmuth campus.(wjrt)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) (11/04/2020)-A big project is coming to Main Street Frankenmuth.

Star of the West Milling Company is in talks with the city to expand its milling operation into a new space with a brand new product.

“Star of the West has been a fixture in the City of Frankenmuth for 150 years,” Bridget Smith, Frankenmuth’s city manager explained.

Rising above the iconic gabled streetscape of downtown Frankenmuth, Star of the West Milling Company’s silos have become a kind of beacon.

“They approached the city with this development idea a couple of months ago,” Smith related.

What’s all the fuss about?

Flaked wheat.

The unique offering will be the focus of a plan to expand the footprint at Star of the West. A new product with production slated to roll into a brand new building adjoining its facility on Main Street.

“It kind of looks like granola,” Smith described the sample bag of flaked wheat on the conference table in front of her during a Wednesday interview with ABC12. “What it is essentially is a ready-to-eat product.”

The 150 year old company has watched Frankenmuth change around it and more recently, the old icon has found itself an unlikely symbol of hope.

“Star of the West has clearly, especially during this pandemic, kind of been a shining star in terms of production in the City of Frankenmuth,” Smith said. “It’s just been great to see their ability to expand.”

The around $3.5-million project fills a blank space on Main Street and the potential for expansion, Smith says, could mean a boost for the local economy here.

“They continue to buy from local farmers to produce this, correct?”

“Yes,” Smith responded. “In the future, they could use the same process for other materials. It really, I think, opens the door to more of this specialty type of niche business.”

Smith said its designers were also cognizant of how the expansion would fit into Frankenmuth’s hallmark Alpine streetscape.

“It’s a really good example of a local corporate partner kind of coming to the table and thinking about the planning process differently,” Smith related.

The plans go before city council on Tuesday for approval.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Peters declares victory in tight Senate race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
U.S. Senator Gary Peters celebrates win against John James.

News

PetSmart donates food to Genesee County Animal Control

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The PetSmart store in Grand Blanc Township hand delivered over 300 pounds of pet food to the animal shelter on Wednesday.

News

PetSmart donates food to Genesee County Animal Shelter

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 5:30.

News

MDOT starting work on 68 bridges in 11 Mid-Michigan counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
While these bridges won’t see all the repairs they need, the scaling or removal of loose concrete will help prolong their lifespan.

Latest News

News

MDOT spending $1 million to repair 68 Mid-Michigan bridges

Updated: 4 hours ago

National Politics

Happy Homecoming for Saginaw Township family

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Retired Saginaw Township police sergeant returns home after spending 136 days in the hospital with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
After nearly 200 days and 136 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, a retired Saginaw Township police sergeant was greeted with a parade Wednesday as he returned home for the first time.

News

Retired police sergeant returns home after battling COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago

State

McCormack, Welch claim victory in Supreme Court race

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Party nominees will be in the majority at the Michigan Supreme Court for the first time since 2010.

Crime

Police seize 60 dogs from Gladwin County woman, find numerous carcasses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Gladwin County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found 60 dogs and other livestock that needed immediate care for malnutrition.