150-year-old Frankenmuth business plans Main Street expansion

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) (11/04/2020)-A big project is coming to Main Street Frankenmuth.

Star of the West Milling Company is in talks with the city to expand its milling operation into a new space with a brand new product.

“Star of the West has been a fixture in the City of Frankenmuth for 150 years,” Bridget Smith, Frankenmuth’s city manager explained.

Rising above the iconic gabled streetscape of downtown Frankenmuth, Star of the West Milling Company’s silos have become a kind of beacon.

“They approached the city with this development idea a couple of months ago,” Smith related.

What’s all the fuss about?

Flaked wheat.

The unique offering will be the focus of a plan to expand the footprint at Star of the West. A new product with production slated to roll into a brand new building adjoining its facility on Main Street.

“It kind of looks like granola,” Smith described the sample bag of flaked wheat on the conference table in front of her during a Wednesday interview with ABC12. “What it is essentially is a ready-to-eat product.”

The 150 year old company has watched Frankenmuth change around it and more recently, the old icon has found itself an unlikely symbol of hope.

“Star of the West has clearly, especially during this pandemic, kind of been a shining star in terms of production in the City of Frankenmuth,” Smith said. “It’s just been great to see their ability to expand.”

The around $3.5-million project fills a blank space on Main Street and the potential for expansion, Smith says, could mean a boost for the local economy here.

“They continue to buy from local farmers to produce this, correct?”

“Yes,” Smith responded. “In the future, they could use the same process for other materials. It really, I think, opens the door to more of this specialty type of niche business.”

Smith said its designers were also cognizant of how the expansion would fit into Frankenmuth’s hallmark Alpine streetscape.

“It’s a really good example of a local corporate partner kind of coming to the table and thinking about the planning process differently,” Smith related.

The plans go before city council on Tuesday for approval.

