Bay County Health Department seeks public’s help as COVID-19 cases rise in county

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)(11/05/20) -All across state--positive cases of coronavirus have increased dramatically last few months and Bay County is no different.

“To give you some perspective, in the month of September, the department here investigated about 195 cases of COVID-19. During the month of October. That number went up to 590 and in the past 5 days, that number is about 280. So we are well on our way to surpass those numbers,” said Bay County Health Officer, Joel Strasz.

Strasz says the Health Department has tried to keep up with contact tracing and case investigations as much as they can, but the county simply doesn’t have the resources to do so.

“So to alleviate that problem, what we have decided to do is do the in-person contacts or the telephone contacts for two specific categories. The first being the under 18 age category. So those are kids in school and we want to make sure that those are investigated, that we communicate with the schools and exclude those students and quarantine those students that are around them so we don’t have big disruptions in schools,” he said.

The second category the health department is prioritizing is anyone over the age of 60.

“We know that’s about a quarter of the population altogether and they are the most medically fragile. They are the most at risk for the virus,” Strasz said.

So they are reaching out to the public to ask for help in slowing the spread of the virus. They are asking people who test positive for COVID-19 to report any contact they have had with others to the health department.

“Right now our hospital systems are filling up and that’s something that we can’t have and if we really want to effectively manage the spread of the virus, we need everyone on guard and everybody to do their part,” he said.

