Clare County representative selected to become Michigan House speaker

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan legislator was selected to the top position in the Michigan House on Thursday, giving him a powerful role to direct legislation.

Republicans selected State Rep. Jason Wentworth of Farwell in Clare County to serve as Michigan House speaker for two years during the 101st Michigan Legislature beginning on Jan. 1. The full Michigan House will vote on a speaker when it convenes in January to confirm Wentworth’s appointment.

He takes over the speaker position from Lee Chatfield of Levering in the Upper Peninsula.

Wentworth, a 38-year-old Army veteran and former law enforcement official, was elected to his third and final term in the Michigan House on Tuesday.

“I am honored by my colleagues' confidence, and I am eager to work with them in the majority to continue to build on the successes of the last Legislature,” Wentworth said.

He pledged a continuing willingness among Republicans, who still control the Michigan House and Senate, to work the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.

“We will continue to extend a hand of collaboration to our governor with hope and confidence she will take it so we can work together and solve problems for the people of this state," Wentworth said.

He is the House speaker pro-tem in the current Legislature and helped lead the 2019 revamp of Michigan’s auto insurance policies.

“I have spent the past four years working to develop policy solutions at the grassroots level and to bring the voice of Michigan families into everything we do in Lansing,” Wentworth said. “I’m a father of three and consider my children and their future in every decision I make. In the 101st Legislature, we will make major decisions and create life-changing policies only after seeking the input of the people they impact.”

Other key members of the incoming leadership team who will be serving with Speaker-elect Wentworth include:

Speaker Pro-Tempore Pam Hornberger

Associate Speaker Pro-Tempore Sarah Lightner

Associate Speaker Pro-Tempore Brad Paquette

Majority Floor Leader Ben Frederick

Assistant Majority Floor Leader Ann Bollin

Assistant Majority Floor Leader Julie Calley

Majority Whip Andrea Schroeder

Deputy Whip Jack O’Malley

Caucus Chair Matt Hall

Caucus Vice Chair Andrew Beeler

