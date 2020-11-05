Covenant HealthCare suspends all routine visitation due to COVID-19 and flu activity

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Covenant HealthCare announced significant restrictions on visitors Thursday as COVID-19 and influenza cases pick up in the area.

The Saginaw hospital is suspending all routine visitation effective immediately and until further notice.

“With a significant rise in community spread, we have seen a corresponding rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations,” said Dr. Michael Sullivan, chief medical officer at Covenant HealthCare. “We need the community to help our health care workers and use common-sense rules to stop the spread of COVID-19. Limiting gatherings, wearing a mask, social distancing, and proper hand washing are all things that help reduce the pressure on our local healthcare systems.”

The exceptions allowing for visitors include:

Women giving birth may have one support person accompany them.

Pediatric patients may have both parents with them, but only one can spend the night.

Neonatal intensive care unit patients may have both parents in the hospital, but only one is allowed in the unit at a time.

Critical care patients may have one visitor at a time and they must remain in the patient’s room.

Patients at the end of life may have a limited number of visitors.

Patients with disruptive behavior or altered mental status may have one visitor to help them remain calm.

Adult patients undergoing surgery can have one visitor before and after the procedure, but they have to leave during the surgery.

Patients in the hospital-based clinics, laboratories, radiology departments or are visiting the Emergency Care Center may have one support person.

All visitors fitting one of those exceptions must remain with the patient at all times and will be required to undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering. No visitors under age 16 will be allowed inside except for extraordinary circumstances.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 also cannot receive any visitors unless their support is medically necessary.

