Invasive mile-a-minute weed found in Michigan for first time

ALBION, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan agriculture officials are warning about an invasive weed found in the state for the first time this fall.

An infestation of the mile-a-minute weed was confirmed in Albion College’s Whitehouse Nature Center on Oct. 3. The plant is known for growing very quickly with barbs on its stems and blue fruit slightly resembling blueberries.

Mile-a-minute weed is native to India, Asia and the Philippines and first was discovered in the United States around 1930.

“I’m not normally out there in October, but we color-banded nestlings this year and I was following the fledglings,” said Albion College ecology professor Doug White, who discovered the infestation. “I saw these purple and blue fruits on a plant and I was curious. Years ago, I wrote my dissertation on bird-dispersed fruits, so naturally I wanted to find out what they were.”

Mile-a-minute weed previously was unknown in Michigan before White’s discovery. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says the plant grows about six inches per day or 25 feet in six to eight weeks.

It has triangle-shaped light green leaves with recurved barbs on the stems, which help it climb over other vegetation. Small white flowers in the spring become pea-sized blue fruits around mid-summer. The plant grows the most in full sun, but can survive in any light conditions.

Infestations have been reported in 15 other states and may spread when animals distribute the fruit seeds.

State agriculture officials are concerned about mile-a-minute weed’s ability to overtake native vegetation, especially Christmas tree farms and reforestation projects. Its seeds and root systems can remain viable in the ground for up to six years.

Albion College staff and students are manually removing any mile-a-minute vines that pop up. They are working with conservation officials in surrounding counties to determine whether it has spread beyond the college’s nature center.

