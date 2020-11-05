JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Our Wednesday had a late-summertime feel to it as full sunshine and southwesterly winds popped temperatures into the 70s. That is way above average, but not quite to record levels. Southwesterly winds will hold through the night as some cloud cover drifts in from the southwest. Readings early Thursday morning will surround the 50-degree mark. Our “normal” low is now 35.

The extra cloud cover we will see Thursday will be enough to drop our temperatures back, but just a little bit. Most of the clouds will be overhead in the morning. The trend for the afternoon will be for the clouds to move out in a northwest to southeasterly fashion. As a result, the brightest skies we will have over Mid-Michigan will be across the northern parts of the area. Highs for the day will range from the middle, to upper 60s.

It will be back to bright sunshine for Friday and the weekend. Mother Nature will also continue to throw in a fresh southwesterly wind for good measure. High temperatures for the stretch will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s. There is a chance of seeing some record highs fall by the wayside. Highs will likely push into the 70s on Monday too. Our next chance of rain will come Monday night, on into Tuesday. Some rumbles of thunder will be possible Tuesday night. - JR