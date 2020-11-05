Kildee wins fifth term in Congress with his smallest vote percentage

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Congressman Dan Kildee won his fifth term representing Mid-Michigan in Washington at the polls on Tuesday.

Unofficial election results released Thursday show the Flint Democrat beat former Republican State Rep. Tim Kelly of Saginaw. Kildee received 54.26% of the vote while Kelly received 41.95%.

Libertarian James Harris and independent candidate Kathy Harris each received less than 2.5% of the vote.

Kildee will begin his fifth term representing Michigan’s Fifth Congressional District in January.

The results of Tuesday’s election were the closest of Kildee’s career in Congress since he first was elected in 2012. Here are the vote percentages he won with each year he was elected:

2020: 54.26% for Kildee to 41.95% for Kelly.

2018: 59.51% for Kildee to 35.91% for Republican Travis Wines.

2016: 61.16% for Kildee to 35.11% for Republican Al Hardwick.

2014: 66.71% for Kildee to 31.16% for Republican Allen Hardwick.

2012: 64.98% for Kildee to 31.48% for Republican Jim Slezack.

