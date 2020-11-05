Advertisement

Kildee wins fifth term in Congress with his smallest vote percentage

Tim Kelly is the first Republican to claim 40% of the vote in the Fifth Congressional District since 2010
Dan Kildee
Dan Kildee(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Congressman Dan Kildee won his fifth term representing Mid-Michigan in Washington at the polls on Tuesday.

Unofficial election results released Thursday show the Flint Democrat beat former Republican State Rep. Tim Kelly of Saginaw. Kildee received 54.26% of the vote while Kelly received 41.95%.

Libertarian James Harris and independent candidate Kathy Harris each received less than 2.5% of the vote.

Kildee will begin his fifth term representing Michigan’s Fifth Congressional District in January.

The results of Tuesday’s election were the closest of Kildee’s career in Congress since he first was elected in 2012. Here are the vote percentages he won with each year he was elected:

  • 2020: 54.26% for Kildee to 41.95% for Kelly.
  • 2018: 59.51% for Kildee to 35.91% for Republican Travis Wines.
  • 2016: 61.16% for Kildee to 35.11% for Republican Al Hardwick.
  • 2014: 66.71% for Kildee to 31.16% for Republican Allen Hardwick.
  • 2012: 64.98% for Kildee to 31.48% for Republican Jim Slezack.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2020: See the latest results and full coverage for Mid-Michigan races
Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt Michigan ballot counting temporarily
AP: Biden wins narrow election in Michigan, 16 electoral votes
Michigan reports a record of 4,000+ new COVID-19 cases
Genesee County election results expected later than usual

Latest News

Small northern Michigan county counting ballots by hand after ‘skewed results’
McCormack, Welch claim victory in Supreme Court race
AP: Biden wins narrow election in Michigan, 16 electoral votes
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states