MDOT starting work on 68 bridges in 11 Mid-Michigan counties

Contractors will perform scaling to remove loose concrete
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Work to improve Michigan’s crumbing infrastructure begins this week in 11 counties across Mid-Michigan.

Many bridges are struggling to stay standing, falling into what the Michigan Department of Transportation calls the “fair or poor” zones. The agency is planning to spend about $1 million over the next three months on improvements.

With more bridges than any other region in the state MDOT’s Bay Region will see 68 bridge deck repairs over the next few months.

“The purpose of bridge scaling is to remove any concrete that is starting to loosen,” said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall. “By removing it on our own, we eliminate the potential of it falling off the structure at another time.”

While these bridges won’t see all the repairs they need, the scaling or removal of loose concrete will help prolong their lifespan.

“Our goal is to keep as many of our bridge structures in that good to fair condition,” Hall said. “When we build a bridge new from the bottom up, we’re looking to get 80 to 100 years out of that bridge structure. That of course is with proper maintenance.”

MDOT says the project costing about $828,000 will take until the end of February to complete, but shouldn’t cause many hiccups for drivers.

“It doesn’t complete traffic from being able to travel through that route,” Hall said. “They will, of course, be careful that what they’re removing stays in their area. But it’s always best for drivers to shift over and give them room to do that work. That’s not just for their safety but for drivers as well.”

Some lane closures are planned around bridges while workers are present. Look for a list of projects and up to the minute road conditions on the state’s traffic website.

