Michigan Department of State says turn to local clerks first for results

(WJRT) - Michigan’s Department of State is clearing up confusion about election results posted to the Secretary of State’s website. As of Thursday morning, the state’s website showed President Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden in the general election.

After fielding inquiries, the Department of State posted the following response on its Twitter account: “Fact check: because Michigan’s election system is decentralized, results are reported from local jurisdictions to counties, and only after a county has all jurisdictions reporting are its results added to our website. Media get real time results from local and county sites.”

