Advertisement

Michigan Department of State says turn to local clerks first for results

Michigan’s election system is decentralized, delaying results on state’s website
Michigan Secretary of State seal.
Michigan Secretary of State seal.(Michigan SOS)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJRT) - Michigan’s Department of State is clearing up confusion about election results posted to the Secretary of State’s website. As of Thursday morning, the state’s website showed President Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden in the general election.

After fielding inquiries, the Department of State posted the following response on its Twitter account: “Fact check: because Michigan’s election system is decentralized, results are reported from local jurisdictions to counties, and only after a county has all jurisdictions reporting are its results added to our website. Media get real time results from local and county sites.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

150-year-old Frankenmuth business plans Main Street expansion

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Star of the West Milling Company is in talks with the city to expand its milling operation into a new space with a brand new product.

News

Peters declares victory in tight Senate race

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
U.S. Senator Gary Peters celebrates win against John James.

News

PetSmart donates food to Genesee County Animal Control

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The PetSmart store in Grand Blanc Township hand delivered over 300 pounds of pet food to the animal shelter on Wednesday.

News

PetSmart donates food to Genesee County Animal Shelter

Updated: 12 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 5:30.

Latest News

News

MDOT starting work on 68 bridges in 11 Mid-Michigan counties

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
While these bridges won’t see all the repairs they need, the scaling or removal of loose concrete will help prolong their lifespan.

News

MDOT spending $1 million to repair 68 Mid-Michigan bridges

Updated: 13 hours ago

National Politics

Happy Homecoming for Saginaw Township family

Updated: 13 hours ago

Local

Retired Saginaw Township police sergeant returns home after spending 136 days in the hospital with COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
After nearly 200 days and 136 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, a retired Saginaw Township police sergeant was greeted with a parade Wednesday as he returned home for the first time.

News

Retired police sergeant returns home after battling COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago

State

McCormack, Welch claim victory in Supreme Court race

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Party nominees will be in the majority at the Michigan Supreme Court for the first time since 2010.