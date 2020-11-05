Michigan reports another record of 5,700+ COVID-19 cases on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan smashed the single-day record for new coronavirus cases again on Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,710 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 197,806. That breaks the previous single-day record increase of 4,101 on Wednesday.

State health officials also reported 51 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Thursday, which is the highest in over five months. That brings the statewide total to 7,470.

May 30 was the last time more than 50 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Michigan. increase Michigan’s total to 7,419.

Around half of Thursday’s coronavirus deaths -- 26 -- came after a routine check of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The Genesee County Health Department reported another record COVID-19 increase on Wednesday with 167 new cases. The previous record was 150 new cases reported on Oct. 30.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its second highest daily total of new coronavirus cases on Thursday with 163. That is second only to the 172 new cases reported on Sunday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did not release COVID-19 diagnostic testing data on Thursday afternoon.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Thursday to 2,262, which is 63 higher than Wednesday. Of those, 1,987 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 62 higher than Wednesday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased Thursday while the number of patients on ventilators dropped slightly. Michigan hospitals are treating 475 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 194 of them are on ventilators. Since Wednesday, there are five more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and five fewer on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 6,906 cases and 319 deaths, which is an increase of 180 cases.

Saginaw, 4,474 cases, 154 deaths and 1,969 patients recovered, which is an increase of 163 cases and one recovery.

Arenac, 116 cases, three deaths and 60 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Bay, 1,750 cases, 67 deaths and 1,082 patients recovered, which is an increase of 60 cases, two deaths and six recoveries.

Clare, 337 cases, 17 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases, three deaths and nine recoveries.

Gladwin, 243 cases, three deaths and 100 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Gratiot, 637 cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Huron, 286 cases, eight deaths and 187 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Iosco, 302 cases, 16 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Isabella, 1,144 cases, 15 deaths and 660 recoveries, which is an increase of 30 cases.

Lapeer, 922 cases, 38 deaths and 505 recoveries, which is an increase of 33 cases and one death.

Midland, 1,170 cases, 14 deaths and 754 recoveries, which is an increase of 49 cases.

Ogemaw, 139 cases, six deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Oscoda, 46 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 206 cases, six deaths and 79 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Sanilac, 283 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Shiawassee, 857 cases, 34 deaths and 606 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 742 cases, 37 deaths and 428 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases.

