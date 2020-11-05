Michigan State Police looking for witnesses to Flint crash

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are looking for anyone who witnessed a crash in Flint early Tuesday.

Investigators say a beige 2013 Chevrolet Cruze and silver 2014 Chevrolet Impala collided at the intersection of Court Street and Ballenger Highway around 6:40 a.m. The crash resulted in multiple injuries to occupants of the cars.

Michigan State Police say injuries prevented some of the people involved from providing troopers with an account of how the crash happened. They are hoping witnesses come forward with information.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Michigan State Police Flint Post at 810-965-5029.

