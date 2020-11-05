Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency under new management

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is under new management as of Thursday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tapped Liza Estlund Olson to lead the unemployment agency after Director Steve Gray resigned. Olson previously was the agency’s acting director from 2007 to 2008 before serving as Michigan’s Office of the State Employer director most recently.

“The administration is committed to providing crucial unemployment benefits to support Michigan’s working families as our state battles COVID-19,” said Whitmer’s Chief Operating Officer Trish Foster.

The unemployment agency has been under fire during the coronavirus pandemic, when the number of workers seeking benefits exploded from fewer than 100,000 in early March to more than 2.9 million this fall. More than 2.2 million workers in Michigan have claimed well over $25 billion in unemployment benefits over the past seven months.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Michigan’s record number of workers seeking benefits in a single week hit 77,000 during the 2009 Great Recession. The state received unemployment applications from 388,000 workers during the first week of April this year.

Michigan’s unemployment system got overwhelmed by the huge influx of people seeking benefits, leading to widespread complaints from workers who experienced trouble with the applications or long wait times to certify for their paychecks.

“As we continue fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that we work around the clock to ensure unemployment benefits for those who have lost work as a result of this virus,” Olson said.

Whitmer did not say when Gray left his position or the reasons behind the move.

