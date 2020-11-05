MIOSHA planning to prioritize working remotely during COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan businesses can expect to see increased emphasis on allowing workers to stay home next week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is planning to step up enforcement of a statewide order calling for employers to allow workers to stay home whenever possible. The order says any work that can be done remotely should be.

Whitmer issued an order last spring requiring remote work whenever possible, but the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated it with an order on Oct. 2 that threw out the law she used for the order. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a new order on Oct. 5 again requiring remote work under a separate law.

Whitmer said MIOSHA is launching a program next week to educate employers and seek compliance where community spread of COVID-19 is a risk. The agency can issue citations with up to a $7,000 fine for violations and require employers to take measures putting them in compliance.

For workers who can’t complete their duties at home, MIOSHA has a number of requirements for businesses to help keep them safe and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

