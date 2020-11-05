Advertisement

MIOSHA planning to prioritize working remotely during COVID-19 pandemic

Team One Credit Union Business Development Specialist Amy Ford transitioned to work from home last March
Team One Credit Union Business Development Specialist Amy Ford transitioned to work from home last March(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan businesses can expect to see increased emphasis on allowing workers to stay home next week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is planning to step up enforcement of a statewide order calling for employers to allow workers to stay home whenever possible. The order says any work that can be done remotely should be.

Whitmer issued an order last spring requiring remote work whenever possible, but the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated it with an order on Oct. 2 that threw out the law she used for the order. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a new order on Oct. 5 again requiring remote work under a separate law.

Whitmer said MIOSHA is launching a program next week to educate employers and seek compliance where community spread of COVID-19 is a risk. The agency can issue citations with up to a $7,000 fine for violations and require employers to take measures putting them in compliance.

For workers who can’t complete their duties at home, MIOSHA has a number of requirements for businesses to help keep them safe and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2020: See the latest results and full coverage for Mid-Michigan races
Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt Michigan ballot counting temporarily
AP: Biden wins narrow election in Michigan, 16 electoral votes
Michigan reports a record of 4,000+ new COVID-19 cases
Genesee County election results expected later than usual

Latest News

Fed signals readiness to do more for economy as virus rages
Whitmer calls for statewide face mask law with Republican support
Nintendo’s profit soars as pandemic has people playing games
Whitmer signs coronavirus bills providing help with testing, reporting and documents