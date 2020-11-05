While we’ve been under a warm front enjoying milder temps this morning, a cold front coming through will bring clouds and keep us a little cooler than yesterday. It moves through quickly with the next system moving in, setting us up right back under a warm front for Friday! Sunshine returns as well, and we’ll stay on the warm side into early next week.

Today’s highs will be above normal, reaching the mid 60s in most neighborhoods. We’ll have more cloud cover today with peeks of sunshine and a SW wind at 10-15mph.

Tonight temps only drop to the mid 40s with skies clearing and winds turning light out of the SW.

Friday brings back the sun! Highs will be near 70 with a SW wind at 5-10mph. We’re sunny with afternoon temperatures getting up to around 70 both Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll then see more clouds on Monday with rain likely Tuesday into Wednesday.

