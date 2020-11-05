MSP investigating a case of animal cruelty involving more than 100 animals in Gladwin County

GLADWIN COUNTY Mich. (WJRT) -“There was feces throughout the home. Animals were locked in cages without food or water,” said MSP Lt. Liz Rich.

A Gladwin County woman is being investigated on multiple charges of animal cruelty involving more than a hundred animals.

“We found 69 dogs were there and 43 different livestock animals. Everything from horses and cows to cats,” Rich said.

Michigan State Police were sent to the home on the 2600 block of Dutcher Road Wednesday morning to investigate the complaint.

“The living conditions for a human being were not acceptable and definitely not for animals,” she said.

Many of the animals are to be malnourished and there were at least 50 animal carcasses also located on the property that had not been properly buried. LT. Liz Rich says the dogs and cats are being cared for by local shelters and neighbors have offered to take in the livestock.

The 40 year old woman could face misdemeanor or felony charges in this case.

“We’d just like to encourage people to reach out if they need help with their animals. There’s a lot of agencies out there like the animal control and the Humane Society that will come out and help. There’s no reason it should get to this point,” Rich said.

