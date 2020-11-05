Owner of Parvizi in Genesee Valley Center retiring, closing longtime store

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/5/2020) - The oldest business inside Flint Township’s Genesee Valley Center will close its doors at the end of the year.

And, it’s not because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner is retiring after 51 years.

Perry Parvizi shared his success story with ABC12, even adding some advice for other business owners as the pandemic rages on.

“I was always told when the time comes for retirement, you will know it,” he laughed.

As his 77th birthday approaches, Perry Parvizi said that time has come.

For the last 51 years, he’s sold clothes in the Flint area.

His shop, Parvizi, located inside the Genesee Valley Mall will close December 31st or earlier. It depends on when their inventory sells out.

“It took a lot of effort, a lot of patience, a lot of effort, a lot of long hours,” he said, reflecting on his long career.

Parvizi got his start at what’s now the restaurant, Blackstones. It was once a men’s clothing store in Downtown Flint.

Five decades ago, at just 25-years-old, Parvizi said he entered the business part time as a floor sweeper.

“Slowly, I got promoted to a stock boy, and then being a salesman, and then being manager. And then finally, ended up to be a general manager of three stores of Blackstones,” he explained.

The Blackstone stores closed in 1991. And five months later, Perry Parvizi and his younger brother Fred opened their own business under their last name.

“I’m waiting on a lot of my customer’s third generations,” Parvizi said. “They were young when their parents brought them. Now, they’re bringing their children graduating from college, to buying a suit or sport coat for a job interview. So, I’m very proud which these people stay with me.”

It’s that continued support over the last five decades that Parvizi said has kept his doors open.

He explained you have to be honest, straightforward and go above and beyond serving each customer. That’s his advice for any worried small business during these tough economic times.

“I like to thank my customers for supporting me and they were the one made me success, actually. So, I couldn’t have done it without them,” he added.

Even though he made it to the top, Parvizi is still sweeping the floor himself every day.

What’s next? He plans to grow vegetables and spend time with his family.

