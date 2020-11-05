Advertisement

Peters declares victory in tight Senate race

FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. Money is abundant in Michigan's competitive U.S. Senate race between Peters and James. A campaign-finance expert projects spending will top a staggering $100 million by Election Day. (AP Photos, File)
FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. Money is abundant in Michigan's competitive U.S. Senate race between Peters and James. A campaign-finance expert projects spending will top a staggering $100 million by Election Day. (AP Photos, File)(AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/4/2020) - Democratic Senator Gary Peters is declaring a victory, following a tight race with Republican rival John James.

Peters edged out a victory with 50% of the vote.

John James received 49%.

The numbers are with 99% or precincts reporting.

In a statement released tonight, Peters says he is sincerely honored that the voters of Michigan have once again put their trust and confidence in him to represent them in the United States Senate.

The incumbent says he is energized about moving our state forward.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

PetSmart donates food to Genesee County Animal Control

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The PetSmart store in Grand Blanc Township hand delivered over 300 pounds of pet food to the animal shelter on Wednesday.

News

PetSmart donates food to Genesee County Animal Shelter

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 5:30.

News

MDOT starting work on 68 bridges in 11 Mid-Michigan counties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
While these bridges won’t see all the repairs they need, the scaling or removal of loose concrete will help prolong their lifespan.

News

MDOT spending $1 million to repair 68 Mid-Michigan bridges

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

National Politics

Happy Homecoming for Saginaw Township family

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Retired Saginaw Township police sergeant returns home after spending 136 days in the hospital with COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
After nearly 200 days and 136 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, a retired Saginaw Township police sergeant was greeted with a parade Wednesday as he returned home for the first time.

News

Retired police sergeant returns home after battling COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

McCormack, Welch claim victory in Supreme Court race

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Party nominees will be in the majority at the Michigan Supreme Court for the first time since 2010.

Crime

Police seize 60 dogs from Gladwin County woman, find numerous carcasses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Gladwin County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found 60 dogs and other livestock that needed immediate care for malnutrition.

National Politics

Saginaw County voters say yes to healthcare proposal

Updated: 4 hours ago