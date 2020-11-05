Peters declares victory in tight Senate race

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/4/2020) - Democratic Senator Gary Peters is declaring a victory, following a tight race with Republican rival John James.

Peters edged out a victory with 50% of the vote.

John James received 49%.

The numbers are with 99% or precincts reporting.

In a statement released tonight, Peters says he is sincerely honored that the voters of Michigan have once again put their trust and confidence in him to represent them in the United States Senate.

The incumbent says he is energized about moving our state forward.

