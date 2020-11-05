PetSmart donates food to Genesee County Animal Control

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A large donation to Genesee County Animal Shelter came just in time.

The PetSmart store in Grand Blanc Township hand delivered over 300 pounds of pet food to the animal shelter on Wednesday. The food will help the shelter deal with an uptick in the number of pets being surrendered because families are falling on hard times.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his partners at local shelters say they’re more than willing to step in and help.

“The people behind me and the ones back there are committed with animal control and the sheriff’s office to step in for some reason you can’t take care of them anymore,” he said. “What we don’t want is the aftermath. What we don’t want is the neglect and the abuse to end up causing the life of that animal.”

Shelter officials were thankful for the donation, but they say 300 pounds of food likely will last only about a week.

