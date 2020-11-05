Advertisement

PetSmart donates food to Genesee County Animal Control

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A large donation to Genesee County Animal Shelter came just in time.

The PetSmart store in Grand Blanc Township hand delivered over 300 pounds of pet food to the animal shelter on Wednesday. The food will help the shelter deal with an uptick in the number of pets being surrendered because families are falling on hard times.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his partners at local shelters say they’re more than willing to step in and help.

“The people behind me and the ones back there are committed with animal control and the sheriff’s office to step in for some reason you can’t take care of them anymore,” he said. “What we don’t want is the aftermath. What we don’t want is the neglect and the abuse to end up causing the life of that animal.”

Shelter officials were thankful for the donation, but they say 300 pounds of food likely will last only about a week.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

PetSmart donates food to Genesee County Animal Shelter

Updated: 48 minutes ago
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 5:30.

News

MDOT starting work on 68 bridges in 11 Mid-Michigan counties

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
While these bridges won’t see all the repairs they need, the scaling or removal of loose concrete will help prolong their lifespan.

News

MDOT spending $1 million to repair 68 Mid-Michigan bridges

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

Happy Homecoming for Saginaw Township family

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Retired Saginaw Township police sergeant returns home after spending 136 days in the hospital with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
After nearly 200 days and 136 days in the hospital battling COVID-19, a retired Saginaw Township police sergeant was greeted with a parade Wednesday as he returned home for the first time.

News

Retired police sergeant returns home after battling COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

State

McCormack, Welch claim victory in Supreme Court race

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic Party nominees will be in the majority at the Michigan Supreme Court for the first time since 2010.

Crime

Police seize 60 dogs from Gladwin County woman, find numerous carcasses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Gladwin County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities found 60 dogs and other livestock that needed immediate care for malnutrition.

National Politics

Saginaw County voters say yes to healthcare proposal

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Michigan reports a record of 4,000+ new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,101 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for a total of 192,096.