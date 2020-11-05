Police: Drag racing may have resulted in deadly crash

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say drag racing is the possible cause of a deadly crash in Saginaw on Wednesday night.

A car with four people inside went out of control and crashed into a ditch on Towerline Road near M-81. All four people were thrown out of the car after the impact, according to the Buena Vista Township Police Department.

One of them, 17-year-old Donald Perry Jr. of Saginaw, died of his injuries. The three other people in the car were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the vehicle may have been involved in a drag race when the crash happened. Buena Vista Township police were still investigating what led to the crash on Thursday.

