Record 5.5 million voted in Michigan; highest turnout percentage in 60 years

1960 was the last time a higher percentage of voters participated
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - More than 5.5 million people voted in Michigan’s presidential election -- the most ever and the highest percentage of voting-age residents to cast a ballot in 60 years.

The number of voters, who participated during the coronavirus pandemic, smashed the record of 5.08 million in 2008.

About 71% of Michigan residents age 18 and older voted. The only general election in the past 72 years with a larger portion of voter participation was 1960.

In Genesee County, nearly 224,000 people cast a ballot out of 340,000 registered voters -- a participation rate of 65.68%. In Saginaw County, nearly 104,000 voters cast a ballot out of nearly 157,000 registered voters for a participation rate of 66.3%.

Local clerks around Michigan issued more than 3 million absentee ballots before the election and more than 2.6 million had been returned before Election Day.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday it was “particularly inspiring and encouraging” that more than 28,000 people took advantage of a new option and registered and voted on Election Day.

