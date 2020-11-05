Advertisement

Small northern Michigan county counting ballots by hand after ‘skewed results’

The change isn’t expected to affect the outcome of statewide races, only the final numbers
A voter places their ballot into a machine during the August primary elections.
A voter places their ballot into a machine during the August primary elections.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) - A small county in northern Michigan that typically supports Republican presidential candidates is counting ballots by hand.

Antrim County says “skewed results” initially gave Joe Biden a local landslide. Jeremy Scott, deputy administrator in Antrim County, says new results are expected Thursday.

The Associated Press has called Michigan for Biden as well as Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters in his race. A change in the Antrim County results would affect the vote totals but not the outcome of the two races.

In 2016, President Donald Trump crushed Hillary Clinton in Antrim County with 62% of the vote.

