Advertisement

Some Clouds, But Warm Thursday

60s for highs.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front coming through will bring clouds and keep us a little cooler than yesterday. It moves through quickly with the next system moving in, setting us up right back under a warm front for Friday! Sunshine returns as well, and we’ll stay on the warm side into early next week.

Today’s highs will be above normal, reaching the mid 60s in most neighborhoods. We’ll have more cloud cover today with peeks of sunshine and a SW wind at 10-15mph.

Tonight temps only drop to the mid 40s with skies clearing and winds turning light out of the SW.

Friday brings back the sun! Highs will be near 70 with a SW wind at 5-10mph. We’re sunny with afternoon temperatures getting up to around 70 both Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll then see more clouds on Monday with rain likely Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election 2020: See the latest results and full coverage for Mid-Michigan races
Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt Michigan ballot counting temporarily
AP: Biden wins narrow election in Michigan, 16 electoral votes
Michigan reports a record of 4,000+ new COVID-19 cases
Genesee County election results expected later than usual

Latest News

Cloudy, but warm Thursday
More cloud cover today
WJRT November 5th, 2020 Morning Weather
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report