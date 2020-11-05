State: Restaurants, bars should deny service if patrons won’t give their name, contact info

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services fine tuned some of its requirements and recommendations for bars and restaurants when it comes to contact tracing this week.

On Monday, those establishments were required to begin taking people’s names and phone numbers. But there was no official guidance as to how business owners should handle customers who don’t comply.

“I understand the reasoning, but at the same time you can be here for an hour during lunch and be at the supermarket for three hours. If you’re going to do contact tracing it should be across the board," said Mitra Pagonis who runs Kicker’s sports bar and grill in Grand Blanc Township.

Michigan bars and restaurants are required to get the name name and phone number of all patrons when they are sitting down. The businesses have to store that information so it can be used for contact tracing if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

Under the new guidance issued Tuesday, the state recommends business owners deny service to those who don’t comply, but do not require it. Also, bars and restaurants are not responsible for verifying a customer’s information or identity.

That information must be kept on file for 28 days and only a local or state health department can request it. However, if a subpoena is issued for someone’s name and phone number, law enforcement and immigration officials can obtain that information.

Bars and restaurants that don’t collect names and contact information could face a misdemeanor charge, which could mean up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

Pagonis said she’s just doing what she has to do to stay open and make a living. She hopes people don’t make the process any more difficult than it already is.

“I’m not going to sell your name and phone number to anybody. Why would I?" Pagonis said. "Is it an inconvenience. Yes, but for right now this is what we have to do.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.